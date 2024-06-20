Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Home Depot by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,258,000 after buying an additional 495,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3 %

Home Depot stock opened at $353.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.79. The company has a market cap of $350.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

