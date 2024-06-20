Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 302 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $481.05 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

