Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 217 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $353.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.26 and a 200-day moving average of $351.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

