Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 887 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 246,349 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,165,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,433,000 after purchasing an additional 98,664 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,147,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,482,000 after purchasing an additional 120,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,830,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Raymond James by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,082,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,155,000 after buying an additional 51,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $118.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.48. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.