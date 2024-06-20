Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Plans Dividend of GBX 275

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 275 ($3.49) per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $250.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Mountview Estates Price Performance
Shares of LON:MTVW opened at GBX 9,810 ($124.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 77.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,708.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,847.06. Mountview Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 9,075 ($115.31) and a 1-year high of £115 ($146.12). The stock has a market cap of £382.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,420.20 and a beta of 0.46.
About Mountview Estates
