Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Plans Dividend of GBX 275

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 275 ($3.49) per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $250.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mountview Estates Price Performance

Shares of LON:MTVW opened at GBX 9,810 ($124.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 77.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,708.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,847.06. Mountview Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 9,075 ($115.31) and a 1-year high of £115 ($146.12). The stock has a market cap of £382.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,420.20 and a beta of 0.46.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

