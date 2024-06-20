Mukul Kumar Sells 9,496 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Mukul Kumar sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $200,175.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $151,480.00.
PubMatic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.10 and a beta of 1.48. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $25.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 87,435 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
