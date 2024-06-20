NBC Securities Inc. Sells 4,544 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,830,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 40.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

