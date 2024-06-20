NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Hits New 52-Week High at $128.32

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.32 and last traded at $127.89, with a volume of 291207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

NetApp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.66 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NetApp by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,942 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,720,000 after purchasing an additional 950,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $74,257,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

