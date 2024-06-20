Neurogene’s (NGNE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NGNE. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurogene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGNE

Neurogene Stock Performance

Shares of Neurogene stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. Neurogene has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Neurogene will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurogene

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGNE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Neurogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.