NIKE’s (NKE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $99.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

Get NIKE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NKE stock opened at $94.78 on Thursday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average of $100.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.