NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.06% of NiSource worth $1,432,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3,994.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NiSource Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NI stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.