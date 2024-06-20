Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $297.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.