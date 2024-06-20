Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 165.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $340.64 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $343.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

