Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,097,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 60,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after acquiring an additional 93,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.59 and a twelve month high of $107.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRT. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

