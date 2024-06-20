Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 3,060 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after buying an additional 203,601 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,019,000 after purchasing an additional 153,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,143,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,744,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $620.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $561.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.51. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.87 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

