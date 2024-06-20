Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 5,567 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nordson by 17.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.83.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $232.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

