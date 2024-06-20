Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,338 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.61% of Omeros worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Omeros by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMER stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $6.36.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMER. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

