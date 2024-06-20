Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,860 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,438,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,669,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,187,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amcor by 14.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,531,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,067,000 after buying an additional 2,664,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 315.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 1,378,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.