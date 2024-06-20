Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,799,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $572,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,204,000 after acquiring an additional 22,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 243,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD opened at $274.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.79 and its 200 day moving average is $251.71. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

