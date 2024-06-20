Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COTY. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coty by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,494,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

