Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.19.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,339.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,290.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,169.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and have sold 100,833 shares valued at $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

