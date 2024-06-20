Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 15,425 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 354.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR opened at $79.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $85.84.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

