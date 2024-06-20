Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,242 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,843,000 after acquiring an additional 81,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,289 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,101,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,387,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,474,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance
Shares of ODFL opened at $173.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.60 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.
Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.97.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
