Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 445,542 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445,542 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Addis & Hill Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $80.06 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

