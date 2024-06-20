Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $1.50 Million Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of National Western Life Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $491.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.69. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.51 and a 12 month high of $495.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Profile

(Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.