Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 1,940 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 41,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 38,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $176.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

