Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,197,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

