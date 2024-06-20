Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 297 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 298.10 ($3.79). 9,981,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 4,363,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352.50 ($4.48).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.62) to GBX 350 ($4.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
In other Ocado Group news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £99,991.20 ($127,053.62). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,278. Insiders own 29.51% of the company’s stock.
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
