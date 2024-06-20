Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 297 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 298.10 ($3.79). 9,981,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 4,363,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352.50 ($4.48).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.62) to GBX 350 ($4.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OCDO

Ocado Group Stock Down 14.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71. The company has a market cap of £2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -927.63 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 358.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 492.04.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £99,991.20 ($127,053.62). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,278. Insiders own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ocado Group

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.