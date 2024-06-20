Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) were up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.57 ($0.67). Approximately 59,365,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7,821% from the average daily volume of 749,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.40 ($0.61).

Old Mutual Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 774.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Mutual Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a GBX 2.04 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,714.29%.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

