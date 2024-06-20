Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Trading 3.7% Higher

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $233.05 and last traded at $230.95. 250,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 436,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.10.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

