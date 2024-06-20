Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,286 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 57,255 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3,452.6% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 394,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 383,236 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 66,213 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $24.08.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

