Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $78.34

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.34 and traded as high as $83.09. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $82.94, with a volume of 2,360 shares.

Orient Overseas (International) Trading Up 4.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23.

Orient Overseas (International) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

