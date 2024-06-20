Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 19,864,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 57,283,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock worth $239,976,945 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.