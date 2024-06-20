Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 156.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PK stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PK

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.