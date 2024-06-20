Pensionfund Sabic Acquires 15,500 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,487,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,623,000 after buying an additional 484,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 709.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,504,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835,109 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,385,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 107,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,190,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,800,000 after purchasing an additional 94,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,348,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,569 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Insider Transactions at Sabra Health Care REIT

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 7,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.