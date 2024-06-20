Pensionfund Sabic Buys 1,000 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 458.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 0.9 %

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.03. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

