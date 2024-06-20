Pensionfund Sabic Buys 9,000 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 257,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPRT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.68%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $238,979.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $238,979.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433,053.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

