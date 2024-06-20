Pensionfund Sabic Grows Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

OHI stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.