Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.09 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

