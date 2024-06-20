Pensionfund Sabic Has $320,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KIM opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.14%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

