Pensionfund Sabic Has $404,000 Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,518,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,127,000 after acquiring an additional 294,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,831,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,159,000 after buying an additional 1,061,170 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,525,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,896,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,457,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,543,000 after buying an additional 78,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,003,000 after buying an additional 72,055 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.97%.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 6,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,475.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.