Pensionfund Sabic Has $651,000 Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Colliers Securities lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.