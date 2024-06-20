Pensionfund Sabic Increases Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Getty Realty by 6.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 22,626 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 14.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 48.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 460,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Getty Realty stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $34.95.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.63 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Getty Realty

