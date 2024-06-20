Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $166.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.76 and a 200-day moving average of $170.36. The company has a market capitalization of $228.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.17.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

