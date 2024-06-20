Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 2,500 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CUZ opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.