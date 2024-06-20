Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 3,000 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after buying an additional 629,427 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,501,000 after acquiring an additional 576,304 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,316,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 280,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in UMH Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 664,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -573.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,049.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

