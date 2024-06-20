Pensionfund Sabic Sells 1,200 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

