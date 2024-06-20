Pensionfund Sabic Trims Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $349.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

