Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5028 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Pernod Ricard Trading Down 0.6 %

OTC PRNDY opened at $28.21 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $45.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30.

About Pernod Ricard

Featured Stories

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

