Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5028 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.45.
Pernod Ricard Trading Down 0.6 %
OTC PRNDY opened at $28.21 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $45.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30.
About Pernod Ricard
