Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Personal Assets’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Personal Assets Stock Performance

Personal Assets stock opened at GBX 488.98 ($6.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9,780.00 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 485.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 477.45. Personal Assets has a twelve month low of GBX 457 ($5.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 492.50 ($6.26).

Get Personal Assets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Personal Assets

In other Personal Assets news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,420.02 ($1,804.35). Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

About Personal Assets

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.